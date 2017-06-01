Tenet and Humana amend in-network access deal, effective date today; THC up 6%

Tenet Healthcare (THC +6% ) and Humana (HUM +1.2% ) amend their multiyear in-network access agreement phasing all of Tenet's hospitals, hospital-affiliated outpatient centers and clinics back into Humana's network. Effective today, all of Humana's members who have commercial insurance, Medicare, Medicaid or personal insurance bought on an exchange will be considered in-network with all Tenet providers.

Tenet SVP and Chief Managed Care Officer Clint Hailey says, “We are pleased to have revised the terms of our agreement with Humana, which we believe is in the best interests of our patients and the communities we serve. We look forward to once again serving as a trusted provider of high-quality care for Humana members nationwide.”

