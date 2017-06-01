Gold overvalued - Deutsche

vial Bloomberg's Susanne Barton

At the current $1,270 per ounce, gold is expensive against nearly all other metrics, says the team at Deutsche. The average of those nine metrics - copper, gold, and the S&P 500 among them - suggests fair value of just over $1K for the yellow metal.

So what gives? A "heightened perception of risk or uncertainty in the broader markets," says Deutsche. That premium began just over a year ago, and is expected to continue into 2018.

Deutsche's cautious, seeing a year-end price of $1,150 per ounce even when factoring in more political and financial uncertainty.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGL, DGP, GTU, UGLD, GLL, DZZ, GLDI, OUNZ, DGL, DGZ, DGLD, GYEN, GEUR, UBG, QGLDX, GHE, GHS, GLDW