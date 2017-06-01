Wal-Mart weaponizes employee base in delivery push

Wal-Mart (WMT +1.3% ) begins testing of a new online delivery program involving store employees that is part-Amazon and part-Uber.

Store associates at participating stores will have the option to earn extra cash by picking up online orders for delivery to customers on their way home after their shift.

"Not only can this cut shipping costs and get packages to their final destinations faster and more efficiently, it creates a special win-win-win for customers, associates and the business," writes Wal-Mart U.S. e-commerce chief Marc Lore on the company's blog.

"Our stores put us within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population. Now imagine all the routes our associates drive to and from work and the houses they pass along the way. It’s easy to see why this test could be a game-change," he adds.