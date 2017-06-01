ViiV Healthcare files marketing applications in U.S. and Europe for single-tablet two-drug combo for HIV-1 infection

ViiV Healthcare, the HIV-focused joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.2% ), Pfizer (PFE) and Shionogi (OTC:SGIOF)(OTCPK:SGIOY), submits marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe seeking approval of a single-tablet regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine for the maintenance treatment of HIV-1 infection. If approved, it will be first two-drug combo available for the indication.

The company has requested Priority Review status with the FDA. If granted, the review clock will be six months from the receipt of the filing.

Source: direct email notification from Janssen Sciences Ireland UC.

