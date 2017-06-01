Samsung’s Connect Home Smart Wi-Fi System starts preorders June 4

The Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) Connect Home Smart Wi-Fi System begins preorders on June 4 on Best Buy’s website before slowly rolling out to a nationwide launch.

A single Connect Home costs $169.99 and covers 1,500 square feet of home while the $379.99 pack of three covers triple the space. For gamers and streamers, the Connect Home Pro costs $249.99 but packs more bandwidth. Up to five Connect Home devices can operate simultaneously.

The system joins several other smart home sets on the market but does stand apart for combining the router and the hub rather than requiring a separate unit.

Smart home competitors include Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo and Google Home.