Canada stumbles on Boeing tough line, contradicting itself on jet talks

The Canadian government, angry that Boeing (BA -0.2% ) has launched a trade challenge against Bombardier, nevertheless issues mixed messages over whether talks over the planned purchase of 18 Boeing Super Hornet fighter jets had been suspended.

A government official told reporters that Boeing "is not acting like a valued partner right now, so we've suspended discussions," but a spokesperson for the same official said shortly thereafter that while government ministers were not talking to the company, "there is no formal suspension."

The Boeing dispute has increased tensions between Canada and the U.S. ahead of talks on renewing NAFTA.