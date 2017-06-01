XBiotech's MABp1 shows significant treatment effect in late-stage CRC study; shares up 24%

Thinly traded micro cap XBiotech (XBIT +24.4% ) jumps on triple normal volume in response to its release of data from a European Phase 3 study evaluating MABp1 for the treatment of patients with symptomatic refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). The results will be presented at ASCO on June 3.

40% of patients treated with MABp1 achieved the primary endpoint compared to 23% for placebo (p=0.003). Median overall survival in the test group was 11.7 months vs. 5.7 months in patients who did not receive MABp1. 42% of patients treated with MABp1 experienced stable disease compared to 12% for others.

MABp1 is a True Human monoclonal antibody that binds to (neutralizes) interleukin-1 alpha, a pro-inflammatory cytokine (protein).