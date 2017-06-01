Google reportedly launching Chrome ad-blocker

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is reportedly giving online publishers a six-month warning to clean up bad advertising before the company launches a new Chrome ad-blocking tool, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The ad-blocker, which will default to “on,” will block ads that interfere with the user experience, which includes auto-play ads with sound or pop-up ads. If a site has multiple bad ads, the Chrome tool will block all of the publisher’s ads.

Before the ad-blocker goes live, Google will provide publishers with a tool that can check the ad content offer fix suggestions, where necessary.