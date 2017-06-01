EU: Social media handling of hate speech is getting better

A European Union report notes that social media companies have improved handling of hate speech online in response to European pressure to shape up.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) drew particular praise for improving speed and volume of removing of hate speech, though the report's positive notes apply to others including Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

The progress "shows that a self-regulatory approach can work, if all actors do their part," wrote Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova. "At the same time, companies ... need to make further progress to deliver on all the commitments."

The companies in December agreed with the EU to a code of conduct that included reviewing most complaints withing a 24-hour time frame, including removing or disabling access to the content if necessary.

Facebook and Twitter were singled out for improving the speed of reviews, while YouTube actually has slowed down since December, the report says.