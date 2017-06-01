U.S. needs new climate policy as it quits Paris deal, BP CEO says

The U.S. should find new policies to support the inevitable transition to a low-carbon economy, BP CEO Bob Dudley said today shortly before Pres. Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

“We’ve got to transition the world to lower carbon forms of energy,” Dudley tells Bloomberg, and that if Trump quits the deal, “we need to be really clear - rather than just walking away from it - what you put in place in the U.S.

The CEO also says the focus on tackling climate change should be directed to Asia, where “about one giant coal fired power plant” is built every week.

BP is among eight oil companies that together produce hydrocarbons that generate as much climate-damaging pollution as the entire U.S., according to a recent study by London-based research firm CDP.