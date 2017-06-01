Lululemon rallies after outlook improves

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) reports comparable sales fell 1% in Q1 to top the consensus mark for a 1.9% drop.

Gross margin came in at 49.4% of sales vs. 48.8% expected and 48.3% a year ago.

Operating margin improved 50 bps to 12.1% of sales during the quarter.

"I'm excited to see the positive trends that materialized late in Q1 continuing into Q2," notes Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin.

Looking ahead, Lululemon sees full-year revenue of $2.53B to $2.58B vs. $2.34B consensus and full-year EPS $1.97 to $2.07 vs. $2.16 consensus.

