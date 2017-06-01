Broadcom +3% as fiscal Q2 profits beat best Street estimate

Broadcom (AVGO -2% ) has gained 3% after hours, again nearing its 52-week high, after swinging to a net gain and beating the highest Street profit estimate in fiscal Q2 results.

Net income of $464M compared to a year-ago net loss of $1.255B. Operating inome was $474M, vs. last year's operating loss of $1B.

Gross margin was $1.976B, 47.2% of net revenue, vs. 29.5% a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Wired infrastructure, $2.11B (up 2%); Wireless communications, $1.15B (up 45%); Enterprise storage, $712M (up 36%); Industrial and other, $217M (up 32%).

Cash came to $4.25B vs. the previous quarter's $3.54B.

Expecting "healthy" end markets, for its fiscal Q3 the company's forecasting net revenues of $4.375B-$4.525B (above consensus for $4.265B), gross margin of 62-64%, and operating expenses of $787M. Revenue gains will be "driven by solid growth from our wired segment and a seasonal second half ramp in our wireless segment.”

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release