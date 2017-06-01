RH craters after guidance arrives light

RJ (NYSE:RH) falls sharply in AH trading after guidance disappoint.

Comparable brand revenue was up 9% Y/Y, but concerns over RH's margins are front and center with investors. "While our higher outlet sales and inventory optimization efforts had a positive impact on revenues in the first quarter, these sales, plus related mark-downs and inventory reserves, had a negative impact on margins and earnings," notes CEO Gary Friedman.

RH sees full-year EPS falling in a range of $1.67 to $1.94 vs. $2.15 consensus.