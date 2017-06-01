Workday beats Q1 estimates, shares down 2.7%

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Q1 report beat EPS and revenue estimates. Subscription revenues were up 42.7% to $399.7M. Other key metrics include $61M operating profit, $180M operating cash flow, $149.4M, and $2.1B in cash and equivalents.

Q2 guidance puts subscriber revenue between $420M and $423M for an up to 38% growth over the prior year’s quarter.

FY18 guidance was raised to $1.705B to $1.270B in subscription revenue, which would represent an up to 33% growth on the year. Consensus estimates have revenue at $2.02B for overall revenue.

Workday shares are down 2.7% aftermarket.

Press Release

Previously: Workday beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (June 1)