Filing shows RGM approaching ShoreTel to discuss boosting value

ShoreTel (SHOR +0.9% ) shares ticked up for a few postmarket trades after a new 13D filing from Robert Moses and his RGM Capital shows RGM started a dialogue with management about ways to increase value.

The firm believes that ShoreTel is undervalued, and that "there are both strategic and operating margin-enhancing opportunities for the Issuer that would meaningfully increase value to shareholders," it says.

RGM is the beneficial owner of 4,182,366 shares, a stake of about 6.13%.

ShoreTel is currently flat in after-hours action.