All three main stock averages close higher on bullish jobs, oil data

Stocks opened the new month with solid gains, marked by new all-time closing highs for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Also, the Dow transports and Russell 2000, both leading indicators that do well when it is thought that economic activity is picking up, finished well above the broader market.

“Markets have been fairly listless" following the close of earnings season, but "I don’t think anybody is turning particularly pessimistic about global growth,” says Larry Hatheway, chief economist at GAM.

Stocks started slightly higher following a better than expected ADP employment report for May, then accelerated gains after the weekly EIA report showed U.S. crude oil inventories tumbled by 6.4M barrels, more than double expectations; oil futures initially extended gains after the data, but the rally eventually lost steam, and U.S. crude settled only $0.04 higher at $48.36/bbl.

The financial (+1.2%) and health care (+1.2%) sectors topped today's leaderboard, with materials (+1.1%), consumer discretionary (+0.9%) and energy (+0.7%) also showing relative strength.

The top-weighted tech sector (+0.3%) lagged throughout, but the group still is 20% higher YTD.

U.S. Treasury prices settled slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding a basis point to 2.21%.