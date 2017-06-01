Reata Pharma's mid-stage data on FA candidate omaveloxolone appear equivocal; shares slip 11% after hours

Thinly traded micro cap Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) slumps 11% after hours on average volume after it announced results from Part 1 of its Phase 2 study, MOXIe, assessing omaveloxolone for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA), an inherited disorder characterized by the progressive loss of coordination and eventually morbidities like diabetes and heart disease.

Part 1 randomized 69 FA patients to receive one of seven different doses of omaveloxolone or placebo for 12 weeks. It assessed pharmacodynamic and neurological effects but was not powered to demonstrate efficacy.

Nevertheless, investors appear underwhelmed with the results. The company says the study showed treatment with omaveloxolone was "associated with improvements in mitochondrial and neurological function." And, dose-dependent and time-dependent effects on an FA rating scale (mFARS) were "observed at pharmacodynamically active doses."

The treatment benefit appeared to be most pronounced in a subgroup of FA patients without a foot deformity called pes cavus (high arched feet). The improvement in mFARS was statistically significantly better than placebo. Across all patients, omaveloxolone did not improve peak work as measured during the maximal exercise test, the primary endpoint.

The company plans to initiate Part 2 of MOXIe in H2.

Omaveloxolone is an antioxidant inflammation modulator.