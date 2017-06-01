Guidewire beats Q3 estimates, guidance mixed; shares down 3.3%

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Q3 report beat EPS and revenue estimates. The company had $591.4M in cash and equivalents and generated $21.9M in cash from operations.

Segment sales: License and other: $59M (+29% Y/Y); Maintenance: $16.9M (+15%); Services: $47.6M (+24%).

Q4 guidance has total revenues between $165.8M and $169.8M and EPS between $0.36 and $0.40. Consensus estimates have revenue and EPS at $179.85M and $0.45, respectively.

FY17 guidance includes revenue between $499M and $503M, compared to $496.49M consensus, with $0.82-$0.86 EPS, well above the $0.72 consensus.

Guidewire shares are down 3.28% aftermarket.

