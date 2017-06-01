Exco Resources announces 1-for-15 reverse split

Exco Resources (NYSE:XCO) approves a 1-for-15 reverse split of its common stock, which is expected to become effective after the market closes on June 12.

XCO says the reverse share split and shareholder approval to issue additional common shares will allow it to pay interest in common shares on both its senior secured 1.5 lien notes and its senior secured 1.75 lien term loans.

XCO says the actions will enable it to comply with NYSE listing standards and significantly reduce cash interest payments.