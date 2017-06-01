Meal-kit service Blue Apron files for IPO

Meal-kit delivery leader Blue Apron has filed for its initial public offering.

The company's seeking to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker APRN, according to its S-1 filing, which lists a placeholder $100M aggregate offering price.

In financials revealed in the filing, the company said it drew $244.8M in revenue in the quarter ended March 31, up 42.3% Y/Y. It swung to a net loss of $52.2M (from a year-ago profit of $2.99M) after ramping up spending on marketing, product, technology and G&A.

Revenues were $795M for 2016, up from 2015's $340.8M.