OneWeb looks to other satellite mates after Intelsat deal falters

With the breakdown of its merger with Intelsat (I -1.6% ) after bondholder opposition to a debt deal, OneWeb, backed by parent SoftBank (SFTBY +0.2% ), has already begun talking with alternative partners, Bloomberg reports.

A source told Bloomberg other prospects for a OneWeb tie-up include Inmarsat (OTCPK:IMASY), as well as Telesat Holdings and Luxembourg's SES.

Inmarsat gained 5.8% in London today (OTCPK:IMASF +7% today), while SES rose 4.1% in Paris trading.

Though the deal's dead, Intelsat said it would continue to work with OneWeb on its pre-existing deals.