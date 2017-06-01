Improper hydrocarbons found in Energy Transfer's Rover drilling fluid

Signs of diesel fuel were found in drilling fluid samples near a spill that occurred in April during Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) construction of the Rover natural gas pipeline, federal regulators say.

The FERC says the presence of diesel fuel in the drilling mud is inconsistent with the commitments made by Rover on which it relied to certificate the project,

The April spill occurred during horizontal directional drilling under the Tuscarawas River in Ohio and released ~2M gallons of drilling fluid into a wetland; on May 10, FERC staff ordered Rover to halt new horizontal drilling.