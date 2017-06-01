W&T Offshore ordered to pay $43M judgment to Apache

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) -3.4% AH after a final District Court judgment orders it to pay $43.2M to Apache (NYSE:APA), plus $4.4M in interest, attorney's fees and other costs.

The judgment stems from a lawsuit APA filed in 2014 regarding a dispute about APA's use of drilling rigs instead of a previously contracted intervention vessel for the plugging and abandonment of three deepwater wells in the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

W&T previously paid $24.9M as an undisputed amount for the plug and abandonment work.