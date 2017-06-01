Reuters: Apache sells Canadian oil assets for C$330M

Apache (NYSE:APA) is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd. for C$330M (US$244M) to focus on high-growth areas such as the Permian Basin, Reuters reports.

The sale includes the House Mountain assets in Alberta and APA's share of the Midale and Weyburn oil assets in Saskatchewan, which together produce ~5K boe/day; APA still maintains other operations in western Canada, producing ~50K boe/day.

APA becomes the latest major oil company to sell their Canadian operations, as this year alone has seen a $22.5B selloff of Canadian assets.