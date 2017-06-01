FT: Gazprom, Saudi Aramco talking technology alliance

Gazprom Neft (OTCPK:OGZPY) is in advanced talks with Saudi Aramco about possible sharing of drilling technology, in a sign that co-operation between Russia and Saudi Arabia on energy policy could soon be replicated at the company level, Financial Times reports.

Saudi oil officials visited Gazprom Neft’s R&D center in St Petersburg, with both sides seeking “co-operation in the area of technology,” according to the Russian company’s Alexander Dyukov.

The talks follow last week's first-ever formal meeting between Aramco chief Amin Nassar and Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) boss Igor Sechin, and provide further evidence of the recent unprecedented level of cooperation between the world's two biggest oil exporters.