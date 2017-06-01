Appeals court stays FCC decision that eases station-owner buyouts

A federal appeals court has stayed the FCC's vote reinstating the "UHF discount" -- a move that eases restrictions on station ownership and is widely seen to ease broadcast station owner acquisitions.

The move is an administrative stay that just gives the court time to look at arguments it's receiving this week from opposing sides.

But the ruling comes ahead of an expected June 5 return of the discount, a foregone conclusion that led to Sinclair Broadcast Group's (SBGI +3.7% ) move to buy Tribune Media (TRCO +0.6% ) for $3.9B. Now that effective date for the discount's return is in doubt.

Other station owners: CBS (NYSE:CBS), Fox (FOX, FOXA), Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST).

Previously: FCC OKs TV ownership rule that should ease buyouts (Apr. 20 2017)