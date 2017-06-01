GM, Ford still plan emission cuts but may be happier than it seems on deal pullout

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) tell CNBC that the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement does not affect their views on climate change or their plans to cut carbon emissions.

"GM will not waver from our commitment to the environment," the company says, adding that "nothing showcases our commitment more than our leadership in electric vehicles and the Chevrolet Bolt EV."

Ford says "climate change is real... Our commitment to sustainability is why we're investing so heavily in electrification and adding 13 new electrified vehicles to our lineup."

Some industry analysts also note that both companies, as well as other major automakers, will continue to do business in countries that remain committed to the Paris agreement.

But Kelley Blue Book executive editor Jack Nerad says auto companies might be happier about the withdrawal than they are saying in public, as "many of them will rejoice that they will be less likely to be forced to sell vehicles that U.S. consumers don't seem to want."