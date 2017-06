Japan's Nikkei reclaims 20,000 level

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average has breached 20,000 for the first time since December 2015.

"Equities in Japan are doing better than what dollar-yen is suggesting it should do," said Ken Peng, an investment strategist at Citi Private Bank."It’s an improvement and people are looking more macro-bullish of Japan.

