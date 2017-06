Crude prices have fallen over 2% amid fears that the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord will trigger more American drilling.

Is it already happening? The U.S. oil industry exported a record 1.3M barrels of crude per day onto the world market last week - just a half million barrels less than the cuts OPEC and Russia agreed to make to daily production.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, USOI, UWT, WTID, WTIU