E.On rises on Berenberg upgrade, expects increase in payout ratio

Shares of E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) +1.3% in Frankfurt after Berenberg upgrades the power and gas utility to Buy from Hold.

"With the risk-return balance now tipping in its favor, we believe the stock has scope to outperform the sector.

"We believe management will raise the payout ratio in 2018, increasing the 2017 dividend per share by 70% by 2019."

Says its new dividend estimates are on average 34% above consensus.

New price target of €9 implies 15% upside .

In a separate note, Berenberg raises Uniper (OTC:UNPRF) to Buy vs. Hold. Increases PT by 68% to €21.

Sees company tripling dividend as earnings risk improves and balace sheet strengthens.

"A takeover is a possibility, but the stock looks cheap without it."