Responses to Trump's Paris exit

Italy, France and Germany regret President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, dismissing his suggestion that the pact could be revised.

"This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the U.S.," Trump said from the Rose Garden.

The move also prompted an outcry from business leaders as Disney's Bob Iger and Tesla's Elon Musk resigned from several presidential councils.

