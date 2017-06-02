Five Below is cashing in on the spinner trend

The word "spinner" appears no less than 54 times in Five Below's (NASDAQ:FIVE) Q1 earnings call.

Examples:

"Using our scale and leverage, we moved fast to get slime on our shelves and source high-quality spinners, which we are offering at an amazing value of only $5. We are continuing to add to the spinner assortment as demand remains strong."

"Our comp transactions were positive before we began benefiting from the spinner trend late in the quarter. This spinner trend drove the comp out-performance versus the high end of our Q1 comp guidance of 2%... Our comp guidance assumes that the spinner trend continues through Q2."

"we are seeing people buy other things when they are in the stores, not only buying spinners, but buying other product. And that’s a testament back to what I was kind of saying earlier, John, we have to stay focused on the core business... And as new customers or a first-timer in our stores because of spinners, they get exposed to that product, but we are seeing both. So I am buying just spinner transactions, but a lot of customers are buying other things."