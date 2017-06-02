Lockheed Martin wins $413.8M contract from the U.S. air force

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) received a $413.8M contract from the U.S. Air Force for Lot 15 production of the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM)-Extended Range (ER) version.

The Lot 15 contract includes 360 JASSM-ER missiles, data, tooling and test equipment. These 360 missiles bring JASSM-ER missiles under contract to 910, and to more than 3,000 missiles for JASSM and JASSM-ER combined.

"We have focused our efforts on enhancing the capabilities of this formidable and highly reliable missile for U.S. and allied warfighters," said Jason Denney, program director of Long Range Strike Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Lot 15 and future production lots will benefit from the enhancements and the many affordability initiatives we are executing."

Press Release