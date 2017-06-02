Bristol-Myers and Seattle Genetics advance Opdivo/Adcetris combo for HL into Phase 3

Motivated by encouraging results in a Phase 1/2 study, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) have entered into a collaboration agreement to assess the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) in a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory or stem cell transplant-ineligible advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma (HL).

The late-stage open-label study should commence in the next month or two.

Opdivo is a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. ADCETRIS is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) consisting of a CD30-targeting monoclonal antibody attached to a cytotoxic agent called monomethyl auristatin E.