Gramercy Property details speedy rate of sales

Thus far in Q2, Gramercy Property (NYSE:GPT) has sold six office assets, two retail bank branches, and one vacant industrial property for total gross proceeds of $173M.

Among the sales were five office properties from the company's Gramercy Woods campus in Jacksonville at a 6.8% cap rate. Fans will remember Gramercy a year ago announcing the transformation and rebranding of that Jacksonville office park as Gramercy Woods.

It sits on 90+ acres and consists of 10 buildings totaling about 1.2M of office space.

YTD sales of non-core assets now total $225M. Another $39M are under contracts, and roughly $180M of properties are currently on sale.