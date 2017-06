90 East is a 573K square foot office campus made up of three class-A buildings. Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) purchased for $153M in an off-market deal.

The company's equity investment was $76M, and it took out a loan for $77M - 10-year interest only at 3.85%.

The campus is 100% leased to Microsoft and Costco, with a weighted-average lease term of 5.3 years. LTM NOI was about $13M.

KW now has an ownership interest in 1.4M square feet of office space and 10,430 apartment units in Washington.