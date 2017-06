Susquehanna's Pablo Zaunic trims its price target on Hershey (NYSE:HSY) after setting a lower M&A premium and seeing some risk of chocolate and other sweets losing shelf space in key parts of the stores.

The analyst also notes the commodities costs are starting to bottom.

"We cut our estimates through 2019, and take a 5% peer premium on our tax-adjusted EBITDA, with our price target now $115 by Dec’17," writes Zuanic. The previous price target was $119.

Shares of Hershey are up 12% YTD.