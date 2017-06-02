Oil's retreat continues - returns to near 2017 low

An extension of OPEC production cuts made for a nice excuse for black gold to rally off of the year's low set in early May, but it's given up about all those gains in the last few sessions - this despite bullish U.S. inventory data this week.

U.S. shale is perhaps the gorilla in the market now, and any sizable increase in price is maybe being met with a quick ramp in domestic production.

Oil is lower by 2.4% this morning to $47.20 per barrel. It stood at $52 late last month. The low for the year is about $46.

USO -1.7% premarket

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, UGA, USL, DNO, OLO, UHN, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, USOI, UWT, WTID, WTIU