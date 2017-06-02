Futures rise ahead of jobs report

Wall Street futures are about 0.4% higher as traders anticipate robust hiring in the latest jobs report, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In oil markets, crude prices dropped almost 3% amid concerns that President Trump's decision to pull out of the global climate accord could spark more drilling in the U.S.

Gold is 0.4% lower at $1265/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.21%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV