Updated late-stage data continue to demonstrate treatment benefit of Novartis' Kisqali in breast cancer

Updated results from the Phase 3 MONALESSA-2 study continue to show the treatment effect of Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) KISQALI (ribociclib) plus letrozole (FEMARA) in postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2-negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced/metastatic breast cancer. The data will be presented on Sunday, June 4 at ASCO (Abstract #1038).

After an additional 11 months of follow-up, median progression-free survival (PFS) in patients receiving the combination was 25.3 months compared to 16.0 months for those receiving letrozole alone (p<0.0001).

After two years of treatment, PFS in the combo arm was 54.7% versus 35.9% for the letrozole arm. Median PFS was 27.6 months versus 15.0 months.

The FDA approved KISQALI in March for the first-line treatment of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer in combination with any aromatase inhibitor.

