Lululemon to cut back Ivivva business

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) plans to close 40 of its 55 Ivivva stores and convert half of the remaining stores to normal Lululemon locations.

"The store closures and restructuring will be substantially complete by the end of the third quarter," noted CFO Stuart Haselden on the company's earnings conference call.

"We plan to reposition ivivva as a primarily eCommerce-focused business with a select number of stores continuing to operate in key communities across North America," he added.

During Q1, Lululemon's gross margin rate was adversely impacted by the Ivivva business by 100 basis points.

Lululemon earnings call transcript

Previously: Lululemon Athletica beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (June 1)

Previously: Lululemon rallies after outlook improves (June 1)