U.S. stock funds had $7.5B of net inflows in the week ended May 31 - the most in five weeks, says BAML.

With $1.1B, U.S. growth funds had their largest inflows in two years. Value? Who needs it - they've seen outflows in 10 of the past 11 weeks.

The theme of money moving out of active funds and into passive continues - active funds YTD have seen $58B in outflows; passive $199B of inflows.

Neglected value ETFs: IVE, VTV, SPYV, RPV, SCHV, VOOV, PWV, EZY, FTA, IWX, JKF, DHVW, SYV, ROUS, SPVU