Qualcomm misses deadline for EU antitrust concessions on NXP bid

Chipmaker Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) missed a June 1 deadline to propose concessions to European antitrust regulators regarding the potential acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), according to Reuters.

The EU investigators can now either clear the deal or extend the investigation by four months. The review period ends on June 9.

Concessions rivals want from Qualcomm include agreeing to fair licensing agreements and promising that those rivals could retain access to NXP’s Mifare chip technology, which is prominent in contactless and proximity smart cards and the readers for those cards. Transit tickets, event tickets, store loyalty cards, and mobile wallet payments are common uses of Mifare technology.

