Investors rushed out of junk-bond ETFs in May

The iShares iBoxx High-Yield Corporate Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) saw $1.5B of outflows last month - the most in a year. Short interest also rose to its highest level of the year.

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High-Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) suffered $424M in outflows, bringing the three-month total to $1.4B. Short interest also hit the year's high.

Both funds are higher by just over 2% for the year (this doesn't included dividends).

The outflows are rekindling old worries that ETFs could be the tail wagging the dog, i.e. that a liquidity crunch for the funds could trigger a need to sell paper, causing price declines, more outflows, more sales ...

So far, at least, those concerns have proven to be overblown. Bid-ask spreads continue to narrow, and liquidity has remained robust even amid massive withdrawals - witness the easy functioning of the market when HYG was hit with $1B of outflows in early November.

Source: Cecile Gutscher and Sid Verma at Bloomberg

