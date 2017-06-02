Small business hiring up 1% in May

The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index indicates that small businesses increased their employee headcounts by 1.12% in May.

"While small businesses increased headcounts in May at a pace mostly in line with historical averages, we believe some slack remains in the market thanks in part to Washington’s inability to secure fiscal policy changes around healthcare and taxes,” says CBIZ's Philip Noftsinger.

The SBEI for May shows that 28% of companies in the index increased staff during the month, 50% made no changes and 22% decreased headcounts.

Source: Press Release