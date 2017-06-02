Descartes acquires PCSTrac Business

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) acquired substantially all of the assets of the business of PCSTrac for approximately US $11.25M in cash.

“Our combination with PCSTrac complements our previous investment in BearWare and shows our commitment to providing our customers with tools to manage an increasingly complex omni-channel environment,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “By combining two market leaders in carton-level tracking and pool distribution with our Global Logistics Network, we can bring increased efficiencies to both retailers and their logistics service providers.”

Press Release