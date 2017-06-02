Merck's Keytruda beats Bristol-Myers' Yervoy in melanoma

Three-year data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-006, showed the superiority of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) over Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) YERVOY (ipilimumab) in patients with advanced melanoma. The results will be presented on Sunday, June 4 at ASCO (Abstract #9504).

A pooled analysis of two KEYTRUDA doses showed 50% of patients were alive almost three years (33.9 months) after starting treatment compared to 39% in the YERVOY group. Progression-free survival (PFS) also favored KEYTRUDA, with 31% of patients alive at 33.9 months compared to 14% with YERVOY. KEYTRUDA came out ahead in terms of overall response rate(ORR), 42% vs. 16%.

