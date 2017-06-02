What to expect from the Wal-Mart annual meeting

The Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) annual shareholders meeting is being held today at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The festivities start at 9:00 A.M. ET.

The entertainment-loaded meeting arrives just a day after the company made a shock announcement on a new program designed to use store employees as off-hours delivery drivers. Look for Marc Lore to have a prominent role at this year's event, with the former Jet.com CEO leading several important digital initiatives at the company.

Execs are also expected to defend the company's wage policies and benefit programs.

Analysts will also be watching to see what Wal-Mart has to say about private-label grocery brands as it plays catch-up with Costco and Kroger in the category.

Shares of Wal-Mart are up 12.8% since the retailer's last annual meeting vs. +15.8% for the S&P 500 Index and -19% for rival Target.

Wal-Mart annual meeting webcast