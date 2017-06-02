World's cheapest ETF portfolio gets cheaper

Cutting the cost is the launch of the GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) with an expense ratio of just 0.25%. It's lower in price by four basis points from the broad commodity fund currently in the portfolio.

When Matt Hougan first put the World's Cheapest ETF portfolio together in 2008, the blended cost was 0.16%. With this latest reduction, it's now less than 0.06%.

The portfolio: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT), Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF), Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (NYSEARCA:SCHE), Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:SCHZ), Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH), and the above-mentioned COMB.