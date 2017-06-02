Analyst downgrade after Workday earnings; shares down 2.7%

BTIG downgrades Workday (NYSE:WDAY) from Buy to Neutral noting that the high expectations in the company seem baked into the current share price, which has gained more than 50% this year. Analyst Joel Fishbein called out the “muted” margin growth and the roughly 30% revenue growth make the price target close to the current price.

Cowen sticks with its Market Perform rating with analyst J. Derrick Wood citing customer acquisition struggles.

Source: Bloomberg

Workday shares are down 2.66% premarket.

